Sazarac 5
Urban Bay View 2301 S. Logan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 8pm
Both a classic NOLA drink and a swinging horn band, Sazarac 5 plays New Orleans second line and Dixieland songs with a hot and brassy groove. Featuring trombone, sax, trumpet, guitar, and upright bass, with local horn and string players sitting in for extra spice. It's a Creole good time! Music kicks off at 8pm, no cover.
