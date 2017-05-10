Scenic Pour - Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser
Three Cellars (Oak Creek) 7228 S 27th St, City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Event time: 7pm-10pm
Join the Spoke N Hot Spinners for an evening of UNLIMITED 15 wines and 10 craft beer tastings, silent auction, appetizers/desserts, and music. All proceeds benefit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin.
Location: Three Cellars- 7228 S 27th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154
For more information/tickets: Contact one of our team members or Team Captain: Elyse Scheeler- at elyse.woj@uwalumni.com
The Spoke N Hot Spinners are a Leukemia Lymphoma Society team team that will be taking part in the Scenic Shore 150. The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a fully supported 2-day cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized and supported event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Price: Tickets: $35/person or $60/couple are available on eventbrite.com and at Three Cellars.