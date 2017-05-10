Scenic Pour - Wine & Beer Tasting Fundraiser

Event time: 7pm-10pm

Join the Spoke N Hot Spinners for an evening of UNLIMITED 15 wines and 10 craft beer tastings, silent auction, appetizers/desserts, and music. All proceeds benefit the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin.

Location: Three Cellars- 7228 S 27th St, Oak Creek, WI 53154

For more information/tickets: Contact one of our team members or Team Captain: Elyse Scheeler- at elyse.woj@uwalumni.com

The Spoke N Hot Spinners are a Leukemia Lymphoma Society team team that will be taking part in the Scenic Shore 150. The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a fully supported 2-day cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized and supported event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Price: Tickets: $35/person or $60/couple are available on eventbrite.com and at Three Cellars.