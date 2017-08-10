Event time: 8pm

After completing sold out performances in Ann Arbor, MI, Chicago, IL and Munster, IL actor and playwright Tim Campos performs his one-person show S crew It: Doin' Time on the Line at The Alchemist Theatre, Saturday, August 26, 2017. Tickets are on sale now at http://screw.brownpapertickets.com (Special Engagement - One Night Only!)

Directed by Antoine McKay, a leading director and actor from the Midwest , the show chronicles Campos’ near decade of personal experiences working the assembly line for Ford Motor Company in both Saline, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. Campos performs over forty-five unique characters in this hilarious and poignant fast-paced show. Screw It: Doin’ Time on the Line is a daring solo performance that gives a glimpse into the factories of one of America’s largest companies. Campos takes the audience on a no holds barred adventure as he shares his intimate portrait of factory life.

For more information, please visit www.fivecentsshort.com.

Price: $15