A Cabaret Seated back Room Show Featuring

Sean Rowe

Plus special guest TBA

Saturday, June 10

Doors 6:30pm / Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

He boasts a bouncer’s build, a biker’s hair and a voice lower than Johnny Cash with a head cold. See this gruff-voiced, big bear of a songwriter from Upstate New York in a special $15 cabaret seated show at The Back Room.