Sean Rowe
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
A Cabaret Seated back Room Show Featuring
Plus special guest TBA
Saturday, June 10
Doors 6:30pm / Show 8pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
He boasts a bouncer’s build, a biker’s hair and a voice lower than Johnny Cash with a head cold. See this gruff-voiced, big bear of a songwriter from Upstate New York in a special $15 cabaret seated show at The Back Room.
