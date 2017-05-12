Sean Rowe

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

A Cabaret Seated back Room Show Featuring

Plus special guest TBA

Doors 6:30pm / Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

He boasts a bouncer’s build, a biker’s hair and a voice lower than Johnny Cash with a head cold. See this gruff-voiced, big bear of a songwriter from Upstate New York in a special $15 cabaret seated show at The Back Room.

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
