Second Saturday Artist Reception

Event time: 6pm - 9pm Saturday

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Betsy Davis - potter, Lynn Johnston - painter and Kristin Kornkven - painter. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from August 2 - August 27, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free