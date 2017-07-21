Second Saturday Artist Reception

Google Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 6pm - 9pm Saturday

Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments at the opening reception for Lemon Street Gallery member artists Betsy Davis - potter, Lynn Johnston - painter and Kristin Kornkven - painter. This exhibit in the Brick Gallery runs from August 2 - August 27, 2017. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm.

Price: Free

Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts
Google Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Second Saturday Artist Reception - 2017-08-12 00:00:00