Sensational Skin Scrubs
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Event time: 6pm - 8pm
Thursday May 11th 6pm – 8pm
Do you love exfoliating your skin? Now you can make them at home- just in time for MOTHER’S DAY! Learn to combine some commonly available and some not so commonly available ingredients to make the perfect spa scrub formulation for your skin. Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $15 Class Fee:$30
Contact:
Beth Dary
262-605-4745
Price: Class Fee: $30 Supply Fee: $15
