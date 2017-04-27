Sensational Skin Scrubs

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 6pm - 8pm

Do you love exfoliating your skin? Now you can make them at home- just in time for MOTHER’S DAY!  Learn to combine some commonly available and some not so commonly available ingredients to make the perfect spa scrub formulation for your skin. Instructor: Laura Zielinski  Supply Fee: $15  Class Fee:$30

Contact: 

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

www.lemonstreet.org

Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
