September Bordeaux Wine Dinner

Event time: 7pm-9:30pm

Be transported to the historical area of Bordeaux where we will travel the famous wine region with gastronomic finesse, taking guests through a five-course French feast paired with five perfectly matched wines. The world's major wine capital, Bordeaux has been producing wine since the 8th century and continues in many of these same production traditions today. With a wide selection of wines, both red and white, the region is highly desired for its quality of wines.

Corporate Executive and James Beard Award winning Chef Adam Siegel will be joined by Lionel Labat, Export Director from Bernard Magrez Wines. Join them for an exquisite dining experience that will feature a five-course meal paired with wines from Bernard Magrez Wines top three award-winning chateaus ­– a not to be missed event.

Purchase tickets here: https://ti.to/bartolottas/bordeaux-wine-dinner-at-lake-park-bistro

Price: $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity