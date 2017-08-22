One of the city’s oldest ethnic festivals, Milwaukee’s Serbian Days Festival returns this weekend for its 62nd year. The three-day festival is a great family event, with live Serbian and American bands to dance and sing along to, carnival rides, games, cultural exhibits, crafts, church tours and a raffle. Between activities attendees can nosh on homemade food including barbeque lamb, pork and chicken, burek (savory pastries), sarma (stuffed cabbage rolls) and cevapcici (skinless sausage). Head over to Serb Hall for after-parties Friday and Saturday to jam to more Serbian music until 2 a.m. (Through Sunday, Aug. 27.)