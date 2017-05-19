Event time: 8pm

Seu Jorge Presents

The Life Aquatic:

A Tribute To David Bowie

Friday, June 16

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Pabst Theater

In commemoration of David Bowie’s recent passing, Seu Jorge performs a special tribute to him while recreating the set to the film A Life Aquatic on stage alongside screens crafted as boat sails that will be displaying images from the film.Seu Jorge, one of Brazil’s most talented contemporary singers, rose to international fame in the Wes Anderson film A LifeAquatic. In his acclaimed role as Pelé dos Santos, a singing sailor, Seu Jorge performed several of David Bowie’s songs in the film. But in a twist, he did it in Portuguese, accompanying himself simply on acoustic guitar. Seu Jorge’s adaptations in Portuguese of David Bowie’s music underscore the breadth and depth of his compositions and have gone on to have a significant cultural impact.

"Had Seu Jorge not recorded my songs in Portuguese, I would never have heard this new level of beauty which he has imbued them with." — David Bowie