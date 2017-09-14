Shaun Jones

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Shaun has appeared on several national television shows, such as B.E.T’s “Comic View x93, B.E.T’s “One Mic Stand x93, BounceTV’s “Off The Chain x93 & Showtime’s “1 Amendment x93. In 2003 he made his motion picture debut in the movie “Shade x93 as a crooked poker player, Mr. Ose, which starred Sylverster Stallone & Jamie Foxx. Shaun continues to travel the world entertaining audiences and serving them with hearty laughter and his quick-witted humor.