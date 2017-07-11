Sheboygan Levitt AMP Music Series: Lucie Silvas headlines free outdoor concert July 27

Event time: 6pm

Country-pop artist Lucie Silvas headlines the free Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series concert Thursday, July 27, at 6 p.m. on the Arts Center’s Festival Green at New York Avenue and Seventh Street. The outdoor event also includes family-friendly activities.

Silvas started playing piano at age five and wrote her first song by age ten. She left high school to work as a background singer, and released her debut album on Mercury Records, toured extensively around Europe, and sold well over a million albums in Europe alone. Elton John, Macy Gray, Jamiroquai, Tom Jones, Kasey Musgraves, and Daughtry are some of the well-known artists she has toured with. She is also known for her songwriting, with several of her songs becoming chart hits for other artists. Annie Dineen of The Shotgun Seat said of Silvas, “Soul is a word that arises again and again when listening to Silvas—the singer possesses a voice that just oozes it. x93 Silvas was also a Spotify 2016 Spotlight Artist.

The concert begins with local favorites This Big Life opening the show.

Information about this and other concerts in the series is available at concerts.levittamp.org/Sheboygan or at the Arts Center (608 New York Ave.).

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs as seating is not provided. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site. No alcoholic carry-ins allowed.

The Levitt AMP Sheboygan Music Series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. Learn more at levitt.org. Presenting partners are the City of Sheboygan and Sheboygan Squared. Major support was provided by Acuity, Sargento Foods Inc., and Laura Kohler and Steve Proudman.

