Shemekia Copeland w/Altered Five Blues Band

The new Queen of the Blues:

Shemekia Copeland

+ special guest Altered Five Blues Band

Friday, March 31

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Do Not Miss the New Queen of the Blues! A ball-of-fire vocalist with a voice that’s part Memphis, part Chicago and all woman…devastatingly powerful. Whether she’s belting out a raucous blues-rocker, firing up a blistering soul-shouter, bringing the spirit to a gospel-fueled R&B rave-up or digging deep down into a subtle, country-tinged ballad, Shemekia Copeland sounds like no one else.