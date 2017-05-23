SheRocks Wisconsin Singer-Songwriter Session (12:30pm)

Event time: 12:30pm

SheRocks Wisconsin is proud to present our June Singer-Songwriter Session! Enjoy an afternoon of original music by Wisconsin's rising female artists.

This session includes Aly Jayne, Alyce Hart, Jude Kinnear and Alyssia Dominguez. This is an intimate setting as the artists perform their songs and talk about what influenced them in writing and in life.

SheRocks Wisconsin's mission is to connect and support women in Wisconsin's music industry. No cover charge, prizes and of course, great music!

Price: No cover charge