Shully's River Sounds: Eddie Butts Band (6:30pm)

Event time: 6:30-10pm

We would like to invite you to our first of the season, "River Sounds" free concert, featuring the fabulous Eddie Butts Band. Come early, and stay late. We will have beverages and food available for purchase

and ample space on our lush "East Lawn" for blankets and picnic chairs. There will be lots of dancing and toe tapping and hopefully a beautiful evening along the Mill Pond of the Milwaukee River.

When: Thursday, June 1st, 2017.

Where: Shully's East Lawn - 146 Green Bay Rd. Thiensville, WI 53092.

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm and band starts at 7:00 pm.

Details: Please bring two nonperishable food items to benefit Ozaukee Family Sharing's Food Pantry.

Concert will go on Rain or Shine (moved inside to Watermark if there is inclement weather).

Please no outside beverages.

Price: free