Six Appeal, Vocalight and Parkside Range featured during "A Cappella University"

Event time: Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in the Bedford Concert Hall. Six Appeal performs the headline event with Parkside Range Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., also in the Bedford Concert Hall.

A Cappella University, a camp for all things contemporary a cappella, begins Sunday, July 9, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

There will be two contemporary a cappella performances open to the public. Parkside Range and Vocalight perform Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in the Bedford Concert Hall. Six Appeal performs the headline event with Parkside Range Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m., also in the Bedford Concert Hall. Tickets for both concerts will be available at the door and cost $5.

A Cappella University is Wisconsin’s camp for all things contemporary a cappella. The event will host about 40 middle and high school students and music educators from Wisconsin and Illinois.

Six Appeal:

Six Appeal is a world class vocal ensemble infused with sharp comedic timing and the energy and vitality of a rock band. Swearing off instruments, the award winning vocal band Six Appeal takes you on a journey that spans decades of music - performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and catchy original tunes - completely a cappella.

Vocalight:

Comprised of award-winning vocalists and performers, Vocalight brings the next generation of vocal music into the contemporary scene. Combining elements from pop, jazz, rock, and electronic dance music, Vocalight brings a unique blend of groove and soul to their listeners.

Parkside Range:

Parkside Range is the flagship ensemble of the Contemporary Commercial Music – Voice program at UW-Parkside. Singing music reflective of today's contemporary a cappella style, Parkside Range often features its own arrangements. Parkside Range recently performed at the National A Cappella Convention (NACC) and has worked with leaders in the a cappella world including Edge Effect and Tony Huerta of Sonic Audio.

Price: Tickets for both concerts will be available at the door and cost $5.