The Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s 4th annual Sky Circus on Ice returns to Lake Lawn Resort Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Sky Circus on Ice features synchronized performances over frozen Delavan Lake by professional kite-flying teams from across the United States and Canada as well as ice carvings and snow sculptures by international artists, kite-making workshops and more. The outdoor festival truly celebrates the winter season with events and activities for all ages!