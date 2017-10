Small Group Cross-Country Ski Lessons for Beginners

At Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park learn basic techniques for success in classic style cross-country skiing. Take one lesson, or multiple lessons to advance your skills. For ages 7 and older. Registration required.

Mon., Jan. 9 | 6 - 7:30pm

Sun., Jan. 15 | 1 - 2:30pm

Thu., Jan. 19 | 6 - 7:30pm

Mon., Jan. 23 | 6 - 7:30pm

Wed., Jan. 25 | 6 - 7:30pm

Sun., Jan. 29 | 1 - 2:30pm

Tue., Jan. 31 | 6 - 7:30pm

Sun., Feb. 5 | 1 - 2:30pm

Wed., Feb. 8 | 6 - 7:30pm

Sun., Feb. 19 | 1 - 2:30pm

Wed., Feb. 22 | 6 - 7:30pm

Mon., Feb. 27 | 6 - 7:30pm

For adults and children ages 7 and older | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)

Register at:

http://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=11579&view=event