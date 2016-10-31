Soccer Brunch

Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Saturday & Sunday mornings, times vary

We’re bringing the waffles and bacon to weekend morning futbol! For $5, enjoy a build-your-own waffle bar, plus bacon and fruit — or stick with unlimited toast and jam for FREE! Drink deals: $3 Carlsberg, $4 Brenner Beer, and $5 Bloodys.

Dates and start times vary. Visit nomadworldpub.com/futbol for details. 

Price: Free

Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
