Be Sound Presents: New Music by Ollman and Mantel

Event time: 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Be Sound presents a listening event featuring the music of Mark Mantel and Rick Ollman. The new composition, Shapes For Ornette, written by Mark Mantel will be performed by Stas Venglevski on the bayan. The Ollman Mantel group will perform live improvised audio events. The evening will begin with three short electronic pieces by Julie Brandenburg, Denise Burton, and Donald Ratney III. Admission is free but donations for the musicians will be accepted.

Price: free admission, donations for the performers accepted