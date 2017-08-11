SPOON w/Twin Peaks

Event time: 8pm

Hot Thoughts, SPOON’s 9th album, is the bravest, most sonically inventive work of their career, though keep in mind, Britt Daniel has already overseen a number of other reincarnations. With all due respect to earlier efforts that have made the band both critically acclaimed and a commercial contender, preconceptions about SPOON are about to be obliterated. Oh, and did we mention… SPOON IS AN AMAZING LIVE BAND!