SPOON w/Twin Peaks
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Hot Thoughts, SPOON’s 9th album, is the bravest, most sonically inventive work of their career, though keep in mind, Britt Daniel has already overseen a number of other reincarnations. With all due respect to earlier efforts that have made the band both critically acclaimed and a commercial contender, preconceptions about SPOON are about to be obliterated. Oh, and did we mention… SPOON IS AN AMAZING LIVE BAND!
Info
