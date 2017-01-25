Spotlight Youth Theater presents Disney's Aladdin Jr

Event time: Thurs, Feb 23rd-9:30AM and 11:45AM; Fri, Feb 24th-9:30AM, 11:45AM and 7PM; Sat, Feb 25th-2:00PM and 6:00PM; Sun, Feb 26th-3:00PM

Students ages 8-18 of Spotlight Youth Theater present Disney’s Aladdin, Jr. Welcome to Agrabah, City of Enchantment, where every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail! All of your favorite characters are here in this stage adaptation of the Disney hit, including Aladdin, Jasmine, and of course, the Genie. Filled with magic, mayhem, and flying carpet rides, audiences' spirits will soar with excitement. Most of all, the tuneful, Academy award-winning score with songs including "A Whole New World" and "Friend Like Me" will certainly make this musical a favorite for many years to come!

Spotlight Youth Theater is a non-profit, educational theater arts program for students 5-18 in the Aurora, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kenosha (WI), Lake, McHenry, Milwaukee (WI), Oak Park, and Rockford Metro areas and has approximately 6,000 students per year. Each area offers summer camps and after-school classes in dance, voice, drama and theatrical specialties, and performs three fully staged musical productions per year.

Price: $12-$14 presale, + $2 at the door Group, child, and senior prices available