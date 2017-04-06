Springdances 2017: Alchemy, UW-Milwaukee's Department of Dance Faculty Concert

Kenilworth Square East 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Performances Thursday-Monday at 7:30pm

World premieres by Department of Dance faculty Daniel Burkholder, Maria Gillespie, Dani Kuepper, and guest artist Holly Johnson (Los Angeles) and original music by Tim Russell

Price: Tickets: General - $20 - Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $15, Students and under 18 - $10, Dance Majors - Free Info: http://uwm.edu/arts/box-office/ Box Office: (414) 229-4308

Kenilworth Square East 1925 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Theater & Dance
