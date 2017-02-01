SSSF Mardi Gras Dance Fundraiser

Event time: 5:30 pm

The South side Scholarship Foundation along with the 2017 Royal Family of Marjorie Fox request the pleasure of your company for a night of dinner, auctions, raffles and dancing to the music of Mood Swing Orchestra.

Proceeds will be used to fund college scholarships. During the past 49 years we have awarded more than $500,000 to more than 800 recipients.

For more information, please visit our website at www.sssfwi.com or email at sssfwi@gmail.com.

Price: $ 45.00 per person Reservations required.