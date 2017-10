×

Join US and

for a Tully takeover this St. Patrick's Day at the

!

Our rooftop patio will be open with Tully flowing throughout the whole day. There will be Tullamore D.E.W. specials as well as awesome swag being given out.

$3 Tully Shots $6 Apple Dews $9 Dew & a Brew

You will have to take a chance at our Apple Bobbing station! Grab an apple and have a chance to win multiple prizes such as a bottle of Tully, or even a free tab!

We will open for brunch and then move right through to dinner! Serving an Irish inspired menu throughout the day as well. You have to keep your stamina up for the day and what works better than a hearty Steak & Ale Pie or some Sausage Rolls!?!

Want to be the most popular person in your group .... we are giving you a chance to WIN a FREE

Keg for your group to begin the festivities with! Stop in at the Pub between Feb. 17th and March 11th and purchase 3 Pints of Guinness or give $5 for a raffle ticket. The winner will be drawn during our Guinness Party, happening after the St. Patrick's Day Parade, on March 11th!