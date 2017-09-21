St. Robert Rummage Sale 2017

St. Robert School 4019 N Farwell Ave Shorewood WI 53211, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 5-8PM Friday 9AM-1PM Saturday

Join us to Shop for treasures at the St. Robert Rummage Sale!

Shop from 5-8PM on Friday, October 6th AND from 9AM-1PM on Saturday, October 7th

Furniture

Clothing

Books/Games/Toys

Shoes

Housewares

Decor

Artwork

Tools

And Much, Much More!! 

Price: $0

Info
Benefits / Charity
4142542522
