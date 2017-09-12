Stained Glass Seminar

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 9am-1pm

Sunday:        January 21st.     9am - 1pm   

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project.  You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together.  All supplies provided. 

Instructor: Melanie Hovey    Supply fee: $5 to instructor     Class Fee: $45

Price: $45 plus $5 supply fee to the instructor

View Map
