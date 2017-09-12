Event time: 9am-1pm

Stained Glass Seminar

Sunday: January 21st. 9am - 1pm

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. All supplies provided.

Instructor: Melanie Hovey Supply fee: $5 to instructor Class Fee: $45

