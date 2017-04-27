Stained Glass Seminar
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Event time: 1pm - 5pm
Sunday: May 21 9am - 1pm
This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project. You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together. All supplies provided. Instructor: Melanie Hovey Supply fee: $5 to instructor Fee: $45
Contact:
Beth Dary
262-605-4745
Price: Class Fee: $45 Supply Fee: $5
Info
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140 View Map
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups