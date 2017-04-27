Stained Glass Seminar

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: 9am - 1pm

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project.  You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together.  All supplies provided. Instructor: Melanie Hovey    Supply fee: $5 to instructor     Fee: $45

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

262-605-4745

www.lemonstreet.org

Price: Class Fee: $45 Supply Fee: $5

