Stained Glass Seminar

Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140

Event time: Sunday-9am - 1pm - Supply Fee $5 to Instructor

This hands-on class introduces students to copper-foil method (Tiffany style) stained glass craft by completing a small project.  You will design a small sun-catcher, select and cut the glass, grind each piece, foil them and then solder the glass pieces together.  All supplies provided. Instructor: Melanie Hovey 

Price: $45

