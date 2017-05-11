The Stampede for Scouting 5k Run/Walk, June 3
Milwaukee County Zoo 10001 W. Blue Mound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
Event time: Registration begins at 6:30am.
This event encourages physical fitness while offering Milwaukee’s beautiful and captivating zoo as a classroom. It is our promise to Scouts to teach them character and leadership skills while having fun outdoors.
Event Details:
Location:
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Event Day Activities:
6:30-7:15 a.m. ................Registration
7:30 a.m. ..........................5K Run
7:35 a.m............................5K Walk
8:00-9:00 a.m. .............Pancake Breakfast
Awards to Follow
Entry Fee: Ages 3+
º Before May 26, 2017: $30.00
º After May 26, 2017: $35.00
Divisons:
Male & Female: Under 10, 10-14,
15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+
Contact Us:
Kira Nehmer
(414) 443-2876