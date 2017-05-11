The Stampede for Scouting 5k Run/Walk, June 3

Event time: Registration begins at 6:30am.

This event encourages physical fitness while offering Milwaukee’s beautiful and captivating zoo as a classroom. It is our promise to Scouts to teach them character and leadership skills while having fun outdoors.

Event Details:

Location:

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Rd

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Event Day Activities:

6:30-7:15 a.m. ................Registration

7:30 a.m. ..........................5K Run

7:35 a.m............................5K Walk

8:00-9:00 a.m. .............Pancake Breakfast

Awards to Follow

Entry Fee: Ages 3+

º Before May 26, 2017: $30.00

º After May 26, 2017: $35.00

Divisons:

Male & Female: Under 10, 10-14,

15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+

Contact Us:

Kira Nehmer

Kira.Nehmer@Scouting.org

(414) 443-2876