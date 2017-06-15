Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys

Google Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

Event time: 6:30pm

Starry Nights is a series of free outdoor concerts performed at our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater on Friday evenings in the summer. Gather your family & friends, pack your lawn chairs & picnic baskets, and find your perfect spot in the Wilson Center’s beautiful backyard!

THE JIMMYS

July 14, 2017 • 6:30 PM (Classic Vehicle Night)

Cruise on down to the Wilson Center with your motorcycle or classic car and enjoy a blend of blues, soul, funk and R&B from a Madison-based band that has been tearing up stages for nearly 10 years.  

Price: free

Info
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: The Jimmys - 2017-07-14 00:00:00