Starry Nights Concert Series: Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

Event time: 6:30pm

Starry Nights is a series of free outdoor concerts performed at our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater on Friday evenings in the summer. Gather your family & friends, pack your lawn chairs & picnic baskets, and find your perfect spot in the Wilson Center’s beautiful backyard!

MILWAUKEE YOUTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

July 7, 2017 • 6:30 PM

MYSO is one of the most successful and respected youth orchestra programs in the nation, regularly recognized regionally, nationally, and internationally for its artistic excellence.

Price: free