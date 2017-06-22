Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks

Google Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045

Event time: 6:30pm

Starry Nights is a series of free outdoor concerts performed at our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater on Friday evenings in the summer. Gather your family & friends, pack your lawn chairs & picnic baskets, and find your perfect spot in the Wilson Center’s beautiful backyard!

ROBBIE FULKS

July 21, 2017 • 6:30 PM

Lost in the deserved accolades for being a fabulously unique, clever, and heartfelt writer is the fact that Chicago-based Robbie Fulks is also one of the best guitarists around: honky-tonk, country, bluegrass, power pop, or whatever strikes his ample whimsy at the time.

Price: free

Info
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Starry Nights Concert Series: Robbie Fulks - 2017-07-21 00:00:00