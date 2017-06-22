Starry Nights Concert Series: Stray Voltage

Event time: 6:30pm

Starry Nights is a series of free outdoor concerts performed at our Gerlach/Haack Outdoor Theater on Friday evenings in the summer. Gather your family & friends, pack your lawn chairs & picnic baskets, and find your perfect spot in the Wilson Center’s beautiful backyard!

STRAY VOLTAGE

July 28 2017 • 6:30 PM

This is not your typical rock band. Let loose for our final Starry Nights concert of the season with a fun mix of music that will get your blood pumping.

Price: free