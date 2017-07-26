Starting a Brewery: Risk, Reward and Red Tape @ Explorium Brewpub

Explorium Brewpub 5300 S. 76th St., Unit 1450A, Greendale, Wisconsin 53129

Event time: 7-10pm

The Explorium Brewpub is hosting an educational session focusing on opening a new brewery. Moderated by The Crafter Space, this session will provide aspiring brewery owners insight into the details of getting open. There will be presentations by industry experts followed by a Q&A session.

Explorium Brewpub 5300 S. 76th St., Unit 1450A, Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
