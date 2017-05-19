State of Wisconsin-Board on Aging and Long Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman Program (register by May 26)

Event time: class will be held in Milwaukee County on June 1st

Ø Have you ever wondered who is the “voice for elderly residents x93 in nursing homes?

Ø Do you have 2 or 3 hours you can dedicate to weekly visits focused on resident rights?

If so…The State of Wisconsin-Board on Aging and Long Term Care Volunteer Ombudsman Program will be hosting a training class for new Volunteer Ombudsman. The class will be held in Milwaukee County on June 1st and limited seating is still available until May 26th. If you are interested in becoming a resident centered advocate please call Sheryl at (414) 227-4057 or contact 1-800-815-0015 to receive an application and reserve your spot for the June 1st class.