Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione

Event time: 9pm

STATIC EYES - 'The Thaw' 7" Record Release (out on Kitschy Manitou Records) show https://staticeyes.bandcamp.com

HEAD ON ELECTRIC - Milwaukee's grunge/country/loud guys https://headonelectric.bandcamp.com/

JASON PAUL & the KNOW IT ALLS - California via Milwaukee punk/pop goodness (playing their 1st ever MKE show, featuring ex-members of Uh-Oh and Mad Swirl)

DETENZIONE -newish MKE punk band featuring the only Eric Schultz

https://m.facebook.com/detenzione/?tsid=0.5487223098867741&source=typeahead

Price: free