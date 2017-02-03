Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione

Google Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00

High Dive 701 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 9pm

STATIC EYES - 'The Thaw' 7" Record Release (out on Kitschy Manitou Records) show https://staticeyes.bandcamp.com

 

HEAD ON ELECTRIC - Milwaukee's grunge/country/loud guys https://headonelectric.bandcamp.com/

 

JASON PAUL & the KNOW IT ALLS - California via Milwaukee punk/pop goodness (playing their 1st ever MKE show, featuring ex-members of Uh-Oh and Mad Swirl)

 

DETENZIONE -newish MKE punk band featuring the only Eric Schultz 

https://m.facebook.com/detenzione/?tsid=0.5487223098867741&source=typeahead

Price: free

Info
High Dive 701 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Static Eyes w/Head On Electric, Jason Paul & the Know It Alls, & Detenzione - 2017-03-17 00:00:00