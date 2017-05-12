The SteelDrivers w/Evergreen Grass

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

The SteelDrivers

+ special guest Evergreen Grass

Sunday, June 11

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

This is new music with the old feeling. The SteelDrivers are braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid that is old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew. Their music is innovative, soulful brand of bluegrass has made them one of the most successful bands on the contemporary bluegrass scene.

Info
View Map
Live Music/Performance
