The SteelDrivers w/Evergreen Grass
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
The SteelDrivers
+ special guest Evergreen Grass
Sunday, June 11
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
This is new music with the old feeling. The SteelDrivers are braiding their bluegrass roots with new threads of their own design, bringing together country, soul, and other contemporary influences to create an unapologetic hybrid that is old as the hills but fresh as the morning dew. Their music is innovative, soulful brand of bluegrass has made them one of the most successful bands on the contemporary bluegrass scene.