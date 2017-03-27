Steen Metz: Surviving Terezin (A Three Part Series)

Event time: 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

A resident of the Chicago area, Steen Metz was a young boy living in Denmark when the Nazis invaded the country in 1940. He experienced three years of occupation until being arrested and deported, along with his family, to the Terezin concentration camp in Czechoslovakia in 1943. Steen will recount his personal survival of the Holocaust and where he found the strength to do so.

This program is being offered in connection with the exhibit, Fabric of Survival: The Art of Esther Nisenthal Krinitz, on display from February 17 – May 26, 2017.

RSVP to Brittany Hager McNeely at414-963-2714 or BrittanyH@MilwaukeeJewish.org. Sponsored by Nathan Esther Pelz Holocaust Education Resource Center, Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid and Harry and Rose Samson Jewish Community Center.

Price: Free & open to the public