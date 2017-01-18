Stephen Lee Rich

Event time: 4pm

Stephen Lee Rich will appear in concert at the Beulah Brinton House,

2590 South Superior Street in Bay View, WI on Sunday , 2017 at 4pm. 

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.  For more information visit:  http://www.organicarts.info/Main/BeulahBrintonHouseConcerts

 

Reservations encouraged- contact:  414-702-6053 /  beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com

Stephen Lee Rich is a Madison singer/songwriter, yodeler, comedian, and harmless crazy person who has been performing for over 40 years and is still at it!  Before Stephen Lee Rich came to Madison, he spent a couple of decades on the Chicago folk scene.  He puts heart and humor into his colorful array of folk, old-time pop and novelty songs.  Stephen doesn't take himself too seriously – he plays parodies of old folk chestnuts, doo-wop, and even a couple of kazoo solos.  Stephen is a model of topical and thought-provoking songwriting that's thoroughly entertaining.  Information on Stephen at http://www.stephenleerich.com/

Price: suggested donation of $10 at the door

