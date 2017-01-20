Event time: 8pm

Stephen Lynch

The My Old Heart Tour

Thursday, February 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Shockingly hilarious music & blisteringly brilliant stand up at a break-neck pace! Don’t miss the warped humor & twisted songs of the master of musical comedy Stephen Lynch!

Whether he’s singing an ode to “queer tattoos, x93 telling his potential paramour all the things he won’t be doing for her (he ain’t fightin’ no Lion), or lamenting his new vegan lifestyle (“Tofurkey? Tof**k yourself- I want some meat x93), Stephen Lynch will always consider himself “a musician trapped in the body of a comedian." His unique blend of musical based comedy has earned him fiercely loyal fans around the world who live to experience his sold-out live shows, five best-selling CDs, his RIAA-certified Gold DVD and his top-rated Comedy Central Specials.