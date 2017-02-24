Strand of Oaks w/Twin Limb

Event time: 8pm

presents

Strand of Oaks

with special guest Twin Limb

Sunday, March 19

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

Hard Love, Tim Showalter’s latest release as Strand of Oaks, is a record that explores the balancing act between overindulgence and accountability. Recounting Showalter’s decadent tour experiences, his struggling marriage, and the near death of his younger brother, Hard Love emanates an unabashed, raw, and manic energy that embodies both the songs and the songwriter behind them. Don’t miss Strand of Oaks Live at Colectivo.

Strand of Oaks has partnered with Plus 1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to support Planned Parenthood and their work delivering vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people in the US and worldwide.