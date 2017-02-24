Strand of Oaks w/Twin Limb
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
presents
Strand of Oaks
with special guest Twin Limb
Sunday, March 19
Doors 7pm // Show 8pm
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
Hard Love, Tim Showalter’s latest release as Strand of Oaks, is a record that explores the balancing act between overindulgence and accountability. Recounting Showalter’s decadent tour experiences, his struggling marriage, and the near death of his younger brother, Hard Love emanates an unabashed, raw, and manic energy that embodies both the songs and the songwriter behind them. Don’t miss Strand of Oaks Live at Colectivo.
Strand of Oaks has partnered with Plus 1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to support Planned Parenthood and their work delivering vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people in the US and worldwide.