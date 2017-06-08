Event time: June 15-Sept. 10. Public hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Strata & Cipher: Barbara Manger and Richard Taylor brings together two artists who work closely with color and layering, and have developed a process-oriented studio practice that transforms surprising source materials into metaphors for their experiences. Manger uses monoprinting techniques to create richly composed images that reference the textures of moving waterways, and Taylor collects found materials to inform his use of shape, color, and surface, creating sculptures reminiscent of weathered urban artifacts.

The exhibition will place special emphasis on the artists’ practices – their ideation, material explorations, and craft. Viewers will likewise have the opportunity to engage creatively by spending time in our special Reading Room perusing a selection of books significant to the artists, or by making a collaborative paper collage in our Play Room – a space formerly used by the Smith family children for creative endeavors of their own.

Transforming Materials: A Monotype Workshop with Barbara Manger

Friday, September 8, 2017, 10:30am-2:00pm, $75 (special rate in conjunction with exhibition), limited to 8 participants

Location: Barbara’s print studio in the Marshall building, 207 E Buffalo St, Studio 405 (4th floor, across from the elevator)

This workshop offers the opportunity to create several prints using the monotype – a surprising and rewarding printmaking method. Found flat items such as lace, leaves, cut paper, or mesh are placed on an inked plate and rolled through the press. The inks are luminous, the process is spontaneous, and the results are almost guaranteed to be successful and gratifying. Open to beginning and experienced artists alike!

Price: General Admission: $7/adult, $5/student, senior (62+) and veterans Free for museum members, children 12 & under, and active military