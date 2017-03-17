STS9 w/Jaw Gems
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
STS9
GET LOUD TOUR
Friday, April 14
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
The Riverside Theater
STS9 has now been on a journey of both miles and musicianship for over a decade. Formed near Atlanta, GA, the five-piece jamtronica outfit has performed for countless fans across the globe, but they have always had even higher expectations for their progressive electronic jams. Armed with brilliant musicianship and a mind blowing, explosive light show, this is a concert that you must see and feel to understand or believe!
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance