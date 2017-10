UW-Milwaukee's resident string quartet, the Fine Arts Quartet, celebrate their 55th annual, final Summer Evenings of Music with four FREE performances.

All seating is reserved. Request free tickets for friends and family today!

June 4 - Haydn, Busch, Tchaikovsky

June 11 - Glière, Glazunov, Schubert

June 18 - Mendelssohn & Chausson

June 25 - Bruckner, Kreisler, Schoenberg