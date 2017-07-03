Summerfest SportsZone: "COPS4kidz" Basketball (police team vs. youth team)

Event time: 6pm

4kidz & Community, Inc. *COPS4kidz* is a non-profit organization that helps build community relations between law enforcement and the youth.

We will host *COPS4kidz* Basketball (police team vs. youth team), a friendly exhibition basketball game at Summerfest SportsZone on July 6th at 6 PM. There will be a halftime show free-throw contest with audience participation to win prizes.

For more information visit COPS4kidz.com and https://summerfest.com/artist/cops4kidz-basketball

"Meet on the PLAYGROUND, not the BATTLEGROUND"

More info at 4kidz & Community, Inc., 414-im4kidz (464-5439), www.414-im4kidz.com