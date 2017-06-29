SummerStage Family Series: Kohl’s Wild Theater July 25 @ 1:00 pm Kohl's Wild Theater - The Tale of Two Hemispheres

Event time: 1pm

The Tale of Two Hemispheres

Polar bears and penguins may live on opposite sides of the globe, but this 45-minute show teaches children what they can do to help these magnificent animals from home. Join a film crew in “Lights, Camera, Arctic! x93 to help Ursus the polar bear slow the effects of global climate change. Then the audience will become pirates to help a Humboldt penguin find its treasure in “The Treasure of the Sea. x93 Concepts presented include habitats, energy conservation, sustainable seafood and more! Most appropriate for grades 1-5 and families with children of all ages.

Length: 45 minutes

Age range: Grades 1-5 and families with children of all ages

Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Admission is FREE

