SummerStage Family Series: Magic/Illusionist Show with Glen Gerard

Event time: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Back by popular demand, Glen Gerard entertains with his terrific magic and comedy. Glen’s hilarious show integrates Magic, Comedy, Sleight of Hand, and Mind Reading with plenty of audience participation! Glen is a Las Vegas, Comedy Club, Casino, and Cruise Ship Headliner. Credits include appearances with Tim Allen, the Smothers Brothers, Tracy Morgan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Tony Danza,Lewis Black, Frank Caliendo, and headlining the Las Vegas Comedy Festival. As seen by the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Green Bay Packers, as well as hundreds of corporations such as Amway, Harley Davidson, SC Johnson, Chase, John Deere, and more.

Please note that there is a $5 park entrance fee per vehicle. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

Admission is FREE

