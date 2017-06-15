SummerStage Music Series: Wheelhouse Bluegrass Band

Event time: 6:30pm

WheelHouse is a nationally touring Americana and bluegrass band hailing from Madison, Wisconsin. As a full-time working band they have garnered attention from national labels. Featuring three and four part harmonies, fiddle and guitar leads, and driving rhythm of the upright bass, WheelHouse brings an energy and attitude unique to themselves.

Madison Area Music Awards – 2016 ~ Country/Bluegrass winners: Album of the Year: Meanwhile…Back at the Ranch – Wheelhouse; Country Performer of the Year: Wheelhouse; Country Song of the Year: “Ol’ #7 x93 – Wheelhouse

Please note that there is a $5 per vehicle park use fee. It’s free if you have a state park sticker.

The food truck for this event will be JAMAICAN KITCHEN & GRILL with their authentic Jamaican Cuisine.

Price: $17.00 Adults, $15 Senior/Student/Military, $8 Youth