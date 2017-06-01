Sunset Playhouse presents: Staged Reading of "The Narrow Gate"

Event time: June 9-11. Evenings at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinee at 2 PM

The Narrow Gate is the story of Galileo Galilei and his imprisonment by the Catholic Church during the Inquisition told with elegance and a sly sense of humor.

Though forced to recant his theories by the Off ice of the Inquisition to stave off threats to his family, Galileo's indomitable spirit and thirst for knowledge and truth triumph while exploring questions on the nature of the universe. Through the assistance of his servant and pupil, Katarina, Bishop Piccolomini and his friend, John Milton, he is able to complete his discourse on the two new sciences.

A staged reading in the Sunset Playhouse Studio Theatre.

Price: Sunset Fundraiser. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. General Seating. Please click buy ticket link to reserve your no-cost ticket. This stage reading will be performed in our Studio Theatre. 100 seats per night are available. Please reserve yours to ensure a seat.